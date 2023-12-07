For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Martin Pospisil a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Martin Pospisil score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Pospisil stats and insights

In three of 14 games this season, Pospisil has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.

Pospisil has no points on the power play.

Pospisil averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.4%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have given up 83 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.4 hits and 10.6 blocked shots per game.

Pospisil recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:37 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:05 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:27 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:42 Away W 7-4 11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:18 Away L 4-2 11/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:43 Away W 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 17:37 Home L 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 12:26 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 11:55 Away W 2-1

Flames vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

