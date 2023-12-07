When the New York Islanders face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, will Mathew Barzal score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Mathew Barzal score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Barzal stats and insights

Barzal has scored in seven of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Blue Jackets this season in one game (two shots).

On the power play, Barzal has accumulated two goals and seven assists.

Barzal's shooting percentage is 9.2%, and he averages 3.2 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 91 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Barzal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:53 Home L 5-4 OT 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 4 1 3 20:56 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 3 1 2 18:25 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:37 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 1 1 0 15:28 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:14 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 1 1 0 20:05 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 20:26 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 19:27 Away L 4-3 OT 11/13/2023 Oilers 1 1 0 18:34 Away L 4-1

Islanders vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

