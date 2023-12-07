The New York Islanders, including Mathew Barzal, will be in action Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Looking to wager on Barzal's props? Here is some information to help you.

Mathew Barzal vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -250)

0.5 points (Over odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Barzal Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Barzal has averaged 18:19 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

Barzal has a goal in seven games this year through 23 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 15 of 23 games this season, Barzal has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Barzal has an assist in 11 of 23 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability that Barzal hits the over on his points prop total is 71.4%, based on the odds.

Barzal has an implied probability of 56.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Barzal Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 91 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-14).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 23 Games 5 23 Points 4 7 Goals 1 16 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.