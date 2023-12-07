Will Matthew Knies light the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Matthew Knies score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

Knies stats and insights

In five of 22 games this season, Knies has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Senators this season in one game (one shot).

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 18.8% of them.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 65 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.2 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Knies recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 16:09 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:39 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:29 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 16:37 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:20 Away L 4-3 OT 11/19/2023 Wild 1 1 0 15:52 Away W 4-3 OT 11/17/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:17 Away W 3-2 11/11/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 12:13 Home W 5-2 11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:41 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:04 Home L 6-3

Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

