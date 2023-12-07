Will Mattias Samuelsson Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 7?
Should you wager on Mattias Samuelsson to find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres and the Boston Bruins face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Samuelsson stats and insights
- In one of 23 games this season, Samuelsson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored versus the Bruins this season in one game (two shots).
- Samuelsson has zero points on the power play.
- Samuelsson's shooting percentage is 4.8%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 59 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.7 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Samuelsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|21:42
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|20:24
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:46
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|22:25
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:55
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|6:27
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:47
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|19:51
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|22:12
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|23:28
|Away
|L 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.