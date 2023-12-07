For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the New Jersey Devils and the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Michael McLeod a player who is likely find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Michael McLeod score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600

McLeod stats and insights

McLeod has scored in five of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Kraken.

McLeod has no points on the power play.

McLeod's shooting percentage is 11.9%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 89 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

McLeod recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 9:03 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:09 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 16:08 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 15:07 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:06 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:55 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:36 Away W 5-2 11/14/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:27 Away L 6-3

Devils vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

