The Calgary Flames, including Mikael Backlund, will be in action Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Carolina Hurricanes. Does a wager on Backlund intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mikael Backlund vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Backlund Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Backlund has averaged 19:04 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +6.

In five of 25 games this season, Backlund has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 12 of 25 games this season, Backlund has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Backlund has an assist in seven of 25 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Backlund's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 32.3% of Backlund going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Backlund Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 83 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 25 Games 2 13 Points 1 6 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.