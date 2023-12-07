Will Mikael Granlund score a goal when the San Jose Sharks square off against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Mikael Granlund score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Granlund stats and insights

Granlund has scored in two of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Red Wings.

Granlund has picked up three assists on the power play.

He has a 4.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 71 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Granlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 24:51 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 21:51 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 3 1 2 20:32 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:46 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 21:38 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 23:02 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:48 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:26 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 21:41 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 21:44 Home W 5-1

Sharks vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

