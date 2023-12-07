Mikael Granlund will be on the ice when the San Jose Sharks and Detroit Red Wings play at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. Prop bets for Granlund are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Mikael Granlund vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Granlund Season Stats Insights

Granlund's plus-minus this season, in 20:52 per game on the ice, is -2.

Granlund has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 19 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Granlund has a point in eight of 19 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In eight of 19 games this season, Granlund has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Granlund's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

Granlund has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Granlund Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 71 total goals (3.0 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+20) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 19 Games 3 13 Points 1 2 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

