When the San Jose Sharks face off against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Mike Hoffman light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Mike Hoffman score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Hoffman stats and insights

Hoffman has scored in five of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.

Hoffman has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

Hoffman's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have given up 71 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Hoffman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:55 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 9:39 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:27 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:33 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:06 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 16:00 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 18:09 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 13:29 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:56 Away L 3-1 11/16/2023 Blues 2 2 0 14:11 Home W 5-1

Sharks vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

