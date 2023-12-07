Will Mike Hoffman Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 7?
When the San Jose Sharks face off against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Mike Hoffman light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Mike Hoffman score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)
Hoffman stats and insights
- Hoffman has scored in five of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.
- Hoffman has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- Hoffman's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings have given up 71 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Hoffman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|9:55
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|9:39
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:27
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:33
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|16:00
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|1
|0
|18:09
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|13:29
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|13:56
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/16/2023
|Blues
|2
|2
|0
|14:11
|Home
|W 5-1
Sharks vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
