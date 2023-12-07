Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Milwaukee County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Racine Lutheran High School at Dominican High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7

7:00 PM CT on December 7 Location: Whitefish Bay, WI

Whitefish Bay, WI Conference: Metro

Metro How to Stream: Watch Here

Milwaukee Bradley Technical High School at Cudahy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7

7:00 PM CT on December 7 Location: Cudahy, WI

Cudahy, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

Watertown Luther Prep School High School at University School of Milwaukee

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 7

7:15 PM CT on December 7 Location: Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee, WI How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Eastbrook Academy