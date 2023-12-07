How to Watch the Milwaukee vs. St. Thomas Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Saint Thomas Tommies (3-5) will visit the Milwaukee Panthers (5-4) after dropping three consecutive road games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Milwaukee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Milwaukee vs. St. Thomas Scoring Comparison
- The Tommies score only 4.7 more points per game (69.1) than the Panthers allow (64.4).
- When it scores more than 64.4 points, St. Thomas is 3-2.
- Milwaukee is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 69.1 points.
- The 68.9 points per game the Panthers score are 5.5 fewer points than the Tommies allow (74.4).
- Milwaukee is 2-0 when scoring more than 74.4 points.
- When St. Thomas allows fewer than 68.9 points, it is 3-0.
- This season the Panthers are shooting 42.1% from the field, 3.2% lower than the Tommies concede.
- The Tommies shoot 43.9% from the field, just 3% higher than the Panthers allow.
Milwaukee Leaders
- Kendall Nead: 18.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52)
- Kamy Peppler: 13.3 PTS, 5.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 41 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (24-for-66)
- Jada Donaldson: 6.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.8 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
- Jorey Buwalda: 8.3 PTS, 7 REB, 51.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Angie Cera: 10.4 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 31 3PT% (13-for-42)
Milwaukee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Central Michigan
|W 84-59
|Klotsche Center
|11/30/2023
|Green Bay
|L 76-53
|Klotsche Center
|12/3/2023
|@ IUPUI
|W 70-59
|IUPUI Gymnasium
|12/7/2023
|St. Thomas
|-
|Klotsche Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Loyola Chicago
|-
|Joseph J. Gentile Center
|12/15/2023
|@ Eastern Illinois
|-
|Lantz Arena
