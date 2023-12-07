The Saint Thomas Tommies (3-5) will visit the Milwaukee Panthers (5-4) after dropping three consecutive road games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Milwaukee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Milwaukee vs. St. Thomas Scoring Comparison

The Tommies score only 4.7 more points per game (69.1) than the Panthers allow (64.4).

When it scores more than 64.4 points, St. Thomas is 3-2.

Milwaukee is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 69.1 points.

The 68.9 points per game the Panthers score are 5.5 fewer points than the Tommies allow (74.4).

Milwaukee is 2-0 when scoring more than 74.4 points.

When St. Thomas allows fewer than 68.9 points, it is 3-0.

This season the Panthers are shooting 42.1% from the field, 3.2% lower than the Tommies concede.

The Tommies shoot 43.9% from the field, just 3% higher than the Panthers allow.

Milwaukee Leaders

Kendall Nead: 18.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52)

18.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52) Kamy Peppler: 13.3 PTS, 5.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 41 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (24-for-66)

13.3 PTS, 5.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 41 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (24-for-66) Jada Donaldson: 6.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.8 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

6.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.8 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Jorey Buwalda: 8.3 PTS, 7 REB, 51.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

8.3 PTS, 7 REB, 51.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Angie Cera: 10.4 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 31 3PT% (13-for-42)

