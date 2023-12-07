The Saint Thomas Tommies (3-5) will visit the Milwaukee Panthers (5-4) after dropping three consecutive road games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Milwaukee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Klotsche Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: ESPN+
Milwaukee vs. St. Thomas Scoring Comparison

  • The Tommies score only 4.7 more points per game (69.1) than the Panthers allow (64.4).
  • When it scores more than 64.4 points, St. Thomas is 3-2.
  • Milwaukee is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 69.1 points.
  • The 68.9 points per game the Panthers score are 5.5 fewer points than the Tommies allow (74.4).
  • Milwaukee is 2-0 when scoring more than 74.4 points.
  • When St. Thomas allows fewer than 68.9 points, it is 3-0.
  • This season the Panthers are shooting 42.1% from the field, 3.2% lower than the Tommies concede.
  • The Tommies shoot 43.9% from the field, just 3% higher than the Panthers allow.

Milwaukee Leaders

  • Kendall Nead: 18.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52)
  • Kamy Peppler: 13.3 PTS, 5.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 41 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (24-for-66)
  • Jada Donaldson: 6.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.8 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
  • Jorey Buwalda: 8.3 PTS, 7 REB, 51.9 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
  • Angie Cera: 10.4 PTS, 39.7 FG%, 31 3PT% (13-for-42)

Milwaukee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Central Michigan W 84-59 Klotsche Center
11/30/2023 Green Bay L 76-53 Klotsche Center
12/3/2023 @ IUPUI W 70-59 IUPUI Gymnasium
12/7/2023 St. Thomas - Klotsche Center
12/9/2023 @ Loyola Chicago - Joseph J. Gentile Center
12/15/2023 @ Eastern Illinois - Lantz Arena

