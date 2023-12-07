The Toronto Maple Leafs, including Mitchell Marner, take the ice Thursday against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Marner are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mitchell Marner vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +170)

1.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -143)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marner Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Marner has averaged 21:32 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Marner has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 22 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 14 of 22 games this season, Marner has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Marner has an assist in 10 of 22 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Marner's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 37% that he goes over.

Marner has an implied probability of 58.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Marner Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have conceded 65 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +4 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 22 Games 5 24 Points 4 8 Goals 1 16 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.