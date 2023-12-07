In the upcoming tilt against the Arizona Coyotes, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Morgan Frost to light the lamp for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Morgan Frost score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Frost stats and insights

In two of 15 games this season, Frost has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Coyotes.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 13.6% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 68 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Frost recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:51 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:27 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 1 1 0 18:29 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:46 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:42 Away W 1-0 SO 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:45 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 11:45 Away W 3-1 11/11/2023 Kings 2 2 0 16:39 Away W 4-2 11/10/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 12:20 Away W 6-3 11/4/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:38 Home L 5-0

Flyers vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

