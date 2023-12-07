The Toronto Maple Leafs, including Morgan Rielly, will be in action Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Ottawa Senators. If you'd like to wager on Rielly's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Morgan Rielly vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Rielly Season Stats Insights

Rielly's plus-minus this season, in 25:10 per game on the ice, is +3.

In three of 22 games this season, Rielly has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 10 of 22 games this season, Rielly has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 10 of 22 games this season, Rielly has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Rielly's implied probability to go over his point total is 53.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Rielly has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Rielly Stats vs. the Senators

On defense, the Senators have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 65 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 22 Games 5 16 Points 1 3 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.