The New Jersey Devils' upcoming game versus the Seattle Kraken is slated for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Nathan Bastian light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Nathan Bastian score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Bastian stats and insights

In one of 22 games this season, Bastian scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Kraken yet this season.

Bastian has zero points on the power play.

Bastian's shooting percentage is 3.8%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 89 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Bastian recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 9:09 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 4:53 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 8:27 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 7:48 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:35 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 9:38 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:07 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 6:59 Away W 5-2 11/14/2023 Jets 0 0 0 9:48 Away L 6-3

Devils vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

