For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Nazem Kadri a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nazem Kadri score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kadri stats and insights

  • In five of 25 games this season, Kadri has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Hurricanes.
  • Kadri has picked up one goal and two assists on the power play.
  • He takes 2.8 shots per game, and converts 7.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes have given up 83 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.4 hits and 10.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kadri recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Wild 1 0 1 14:40 Home L 5-2
12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:03 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:20 Home W 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 21:32 Home W 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:15 Away L 3-1
11/24/2023 Stars 1 1 0 17:53 Away W 7-4
11/22/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:08 Away L 4-2
11/20/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:57 Away W 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 21:26 Home L 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:02 Home W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.