Nazem Kadri will be in action when the Calgary Flames and Carolina Hurricanes play at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. Looking to wager on Kadri's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nazem Kadri vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kadri Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Kadri has averaged 18:24 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -10.

Kadri has a goal in five games this season through 25 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Kadri has a point in 13 games this season (out of 25), including multiple points three times.

Kadri has had an assist in a game nine times this year over 25 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Kadri hits the over on his points prop total is 52.4%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kadri going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kadri Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 83 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 25 Games 2 16 Points 1 5 Goals 1 11 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.