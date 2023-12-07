When the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Nicholas Robertson find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Nicholas Robertson score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Robertson stats and insights

Robertson has scored in three of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted two shots in one game against the Senators this season, and has scored one goal.

Robertson has no points on the power play.

Robertson's shooting percentage is 17.6%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 65 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.2 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

