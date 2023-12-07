For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the New Jersey Devils and the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Nico Hischier a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Nico Hischier score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Hischier stats and insights

In four of 12 games this season, Hischier has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.

On the power play, Hischier has accumulated two goals and one assist.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 89 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Hischier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 19:36 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:31 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 20:18 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 21:17 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 14:55 Home W 7-2 10/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:11 Home W 5-4 10/25/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 16:54 Home L 6-4 10/24/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 19:27 Away W 5-2 10/20/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:20 Away W 5-4 OT 10/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:09 Home L 4-3

Devils vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

