The New Jersey Devils, including Nico Hischier, are in action Thursday against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Hischier? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Nico Hischier vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Hischier Season Stats Insights

Hischier's plus-minus this season, in 11:51 per game on the ice, is 0.

In four of 12 games this year, Hischier has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In six of 12 games this season, Hischier has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In three of 12 games this year, Hischier has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 60.6% that Hischier goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 42.6% of Hischier going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hischier Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 89 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-20) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 12 Games 2 8 Points 2 4 Goals 1 4 Assists 1

