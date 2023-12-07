In the upcoming matchup against the Detroit Red Wings, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Nico Sturm to find the back of the net for the San Jose Sharks? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Nico Sturm score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Sturm stats and insights

Sturm is yet to score through 23 games this season.

He has not faced the Red Wings yet this season.

Sturm has zero points on the power play.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 71 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 14.2 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Sturm recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:03 Away W 5-4 OT 12/1/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:01 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:31 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:01 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:01 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:09 Home L 3-2 SO 11/16/2023 Blues 1 0 1 13:18 Home W 5-1 11/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:49 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:57 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 11:41 Away L 5-0

Sharks vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+

NBCS-CA, BSDET, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

