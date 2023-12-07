Can we expect Nikita Zaitsev lighting the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Anaheim Ducks at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Nikita Zaitsev score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Zaitsev stats and insights

Zaitsev has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.

Zaitsev has no points on the power play.

Zaitsev averages 0.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 33.3%.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 87 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.7 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Zaitsev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:10 Home L 4-3 SO 12/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 3-1 11/22/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:16 Away L 7-3 11/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:59 Away L 4-3 11/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:34 Home L 4-2 11/4/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 13:33 Home W 5-2 10/19/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:27 Away L 4-0 10/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:16 Away W 4-1

Blackhawks vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

