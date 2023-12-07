Will Nikita Zaitsev Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 7?
Can we expect Nikita Zaitsev lighting the lamp when the Chicago Blackhawks match up against the Anaheim Ducks at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Nikita Zaitsev score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Zaitsev stats and insights
- Zaitsev has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.
- Zaitsev has no points on the power play.
- Zaitsev averages 0.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 33.3%.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 87 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 19.7 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Zaitsev recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|13:10
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|12/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|15:25
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|10:16
|Away
|L 7-3
|11/12/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|11:59
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|13:33
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/19/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:27
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/16/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Away
|W 4-1
Blackhawks vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
