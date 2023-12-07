For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the New York Islanders and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, is Noah Dobson a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Noah Dobson score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dobson stats and insights

  • Dobson has scored in six of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game against the Blue Jackets this season, but has not scored.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also 10 assists.
  • Dobson's shooting percentage is 9.5%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

  • The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 91 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dobson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 25:30 Home L 5-4 OT
12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 25:21 Away W 4-3
11/30/2023 Hurricanes 3 0 3 27:06 Away W 5-4 OT
11/28/2023 Devils 2 0 2 25:38 Away L 5-4
11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 28:41 Home L 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Senators 1 0 1 31:05 Away W 5-3
11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:14 Home W 3-2
11/18/2023 Flames 1 0 1 26:04 Away W 5-4 SO
11/16/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 24:51 Away L 4-3 SO
11/15/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 24:31 Away L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Blue Jackets game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.