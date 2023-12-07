The New York Islanders, Noah Dobson included, will face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Dobson's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Noah Dobson vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dobson Season Stats Insights

Dobson has averaged 25:09 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

Dobson has a goal in six of 24 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 16 of 24 games this season, Dobson has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Dobson has an assist in 12 of 24 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 65.4% that Dobson hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Dobson has an implied probability of 57.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Dobson Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 91 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's -14 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 24 Games 5 22 Points 2 6 Goals 0 16 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.