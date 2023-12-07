The Calgary Flames, Noah Hanifin among them, face the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Saddledome. Does a wager on Hanifin intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Noah Hanifin vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Hanifin Season Stats Insights

Hanifin has averaged 22:55 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

In five of 25 games this year, Hanifin has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Hanifin has a point in 11 of 25 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In six of 25 games this season, Hanifin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Hanifin's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he goes over.

Hanifin has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hanifin Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are giving up 83 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 25 Games 2 12 Points 1 5 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

