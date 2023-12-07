Should you bet on Ondrej Palat to score a goal when the New Jersey Devils and the Seattle Kraken face off on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ondrej Palat score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Palat stats and insights

Palat has scored in three of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.

Palat's shooting percentage is 7.3%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 89 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Palat recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 17:22 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:02 Away W 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 15:51 Home W 5-4 11/25/2023 Sabres 2 1 1 13:13 Home W 7-2 11/24/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 16:54 Home L 2-1 11/22/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:07 Away L 4-0 11/18/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 22:09 Home L 5-3 11/16/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 18:22 Away W 5-2 11/14/2023 Jets 1 0 1 15:33 Away L 6-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.