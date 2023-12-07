Ondrej Palat and the New Jersey Devils will play on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Seattle Kraken. Prop bets for Palat are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Ondrej Palat vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Palat Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Palat has averaged 15:39 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

Palat has a goal in three of 23 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Palat has registered a point in a game 10 times this season out of 23 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Palat has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in eight of 23 games played.

Palat's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Palat going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Palat Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 89 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-20) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 23 Games 2 11 Points 3 3 Goals 0 8 Assists 3

