Will Owen Power Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 7?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres go head to head against the Boston Bruins. Is Owen Power going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Owen Power score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Power stats and insights
- Power has scored in one of 26 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored versus the Bruins this season in one game (two shots).
- Power has picked up two assists on the power play.
- Power averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.8%.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 59 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Power recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|21:12
|Home
|L 5-3
|12/3/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|21:06
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:44
|Away
|L 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|24:25
|Away
|L 6-4
|11/27/2023
|Rangers
|2
|0
|2
|25:01
|Away
|W 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|27:59
|Away
|L 7-2
|11/24/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:39
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|23:53
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:13
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/17/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:55
|Away
|L 3-2
Sabres vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
