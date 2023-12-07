Owen Power and the Buffalo Sabres will play on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Boston Bruins. There are prop bets for Power available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Owen Power vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Power Season Stats Insights

Power's plus-minus this season, in 22:43 per game on the ice, is -3.

In one of 26 games this season, Power has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

In 11 of 26 games this year, Power has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Power has an assist in 10 of 26 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Power has an implied probability of 45.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Power has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Power Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 59 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+21) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 26 Games 5 12 Points 1 1 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.