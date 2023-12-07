Should you wager on Owen Tippett to find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Arizona Coyotes meet up on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Owen Tippett score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tippett stats and insights

  • In seven of 25 games this season, Tippett has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.
  • Tippett has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
  • Tippett's shooting percentage is 9.6%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes have conceded 68 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have two shutouts, and they average 15.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Tippett recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:54 Home W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 15:17 Away W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:06 Home L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:23 Home L 4-1
11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:31 Away W 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:50 Home L 3-1
11/22/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:08 Away L 3-2
11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:53 Home W 5-2
11/18/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 14:55 Home W 4-3 OT
11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 12:19 Away W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flyers vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.