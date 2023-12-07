Should you wager on Owen Tippett to find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Arizona Coyotes meet up on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Owen Tippett score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Tippett stats and insights

In seven of 25 games this season, Tippett has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.

Tippett has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

Tippett's shooting percentage is 9.6%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 68 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have two shutouts, and they average 15.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Tippett recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:54 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 15:17 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:06 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:23 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:31 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:50 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:08 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:53 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 14:55 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 12:19 Away W 3-1

Flyers vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

