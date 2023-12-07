Owen Tippett and the Philadelphia Flyers will be in action on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Arizona Coyotes. Prop bets for Tippett in that upcoming Flyers-Coyotes game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Owen Tippett vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Tippett Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Tippett has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 15:19 on the ice per game.

Tippett has netted a goal in a game seven times this year in 25 games played, including multiple goals once.

Tippett has a point in 11 of 25 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Tippett has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 25 games played, including multiple assists once.

Tippett has an implied probability of 50% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Tippett having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Tippett Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 68 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+12) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 25 Games 2 15 Points 3 8 Goals 1 7 Assists 2

