On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres clash with the Boston Bruins. Is Peyton Krebs going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Peyton Krebs score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Krebs stats and insights

  • In one of 24 games this season, Krebs scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • In one game against the Bruins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.
  • Krebs has zero points on the power play.
  • Krebs averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.9%.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have conceded 59 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 17.7 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Krebs recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:37 Home L 5-3
12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:29 Home L 2-1
12/2/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 14:45 Away L 6-2
11/30/2023 Blues 2 1 1 10:17 Away L 6-4
11/27/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:07 Away W 5-1
11/25/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:32 Away L 7-2
11/24/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:12 Home W 3-2
11/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:32 Away W 3-2
11/17/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:18 Away L 3-2
11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 5-2

Sabres vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

