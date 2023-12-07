The New York Islanders, including Pierre Engvall, take the ice Thursday versus the Columbus Blue Jackets at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Engvall? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Pierre Engvall vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Engvall Season Stats Insights

Engvall's plus-minus this season, in 14:14 per game on the ice, is +1.

Engvall has a goal in three of 23 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Engvall has a point in 11 of 23 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Engvall has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 23 games played, including multiple assists once.

Engvall has an implied probability of 48.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Engvall going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Engvall Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 91 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-14).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 23 Games 4 12 Points 2 3 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

