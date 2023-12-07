Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Racine County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Racine County, Wisconsin? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Racine County, Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westosha Central High School at Union Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Union Grove, WI
- Conference: Southern Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Racine Lutheran High School at Dominican High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 7
- Location: Whitefish Bay, WI
- Conference: Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
