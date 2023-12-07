The Calgary Flames, with Rasmus Andersson, take the ice Thursday versus the Carolina Hurricanes at Scotiabank Saddledome, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Andersson against the Hurricanes, we have plenty of info to help.

Rasmus Andersson vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Andersson Season Stats Insights

Andersson has averaged 20:08 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

In three of 21 games this year, Andersson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Andersson has registered a point in a game 11 times this year out of 21 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Andersson has an assist in nine of 21 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Andersson's implied probability to go over his point total is 44.4% based on the odds.

There is a 37.7% chance of Andersson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Andersson Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 83 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 21 Games 2 13 Points 2 3 Goals 0 10 Assists 2

