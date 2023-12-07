On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers go head to head against the Arizona Coyotes. Is Rasmus Ristolainen going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Rasmus Ristolainen score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Ristolainen stats and insights

Ristolainen is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.

Ristolainen has zero points on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 68 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Coyotes have two shutouts, and they average 15.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

