Can we expect Ryan Pulock lighting the lamp when the New York Islanders match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Ryan Pulock score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Pulock stats and insights

Pulock has scored in two of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Pulock's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 91 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Pulock recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 23:24 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 23:49 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 22:27 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 0 0 0 22:38 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 23:33 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 28:47 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:05 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:02 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 20:40 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:43 Away L 4-3 OT

Islanders vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

