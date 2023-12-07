Will Ryan Pulock Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 7?
Can we expect Ryan Pulock lighting the lamp when the New York Islanders match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Ryan Pulock score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Pulock stats and insights
- Pulock has scored in two of 24 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Pulock's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- The Blue Jackets are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 91 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.
Pulock recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|23:24
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|23:49
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|22:27
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|22:38
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|23:33
|Home
|L 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|28:47
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/22/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:05
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|20:02
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|20:40
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:43
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Islanders vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
