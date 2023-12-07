The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming game versus the Ottawa Senators is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Ryan Reaves find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Ryan Reaves score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Reaves stats and insights

Reaves has scored in one of 17 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Senators this season, but has not scored.

Reaves has zero points on the power play.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 65 goals in total (3.2 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.2 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Reaves recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 5:57 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 7:15 Home W 2-1 SO 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 9:38 Away L 4-3 OT 11/10/2023 Flames 0 0 0 4:33 Home W 5-4 SO 11/8/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:13 Home L 6-3 11/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 4:32 Home W 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 8:59 Home L 6-4 11/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 7:35 Away L 3-2 SO 10/31/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:07 Home L 4-1 10/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 6:33 Away L 3-2 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

