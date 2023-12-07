In the upcoming game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Samuel Bolduc to find the back of the net for the New York Islanders? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Samuel Bolduc score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bolduc stats and insights

Bolduc is yet to score through 14 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Blue Jackets this season in one game (one shot).

Bolduc has no points on the power play.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets have conceded 91 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Bolduc recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:56 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:15 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:19 Away W 5-4 OT 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:44 Home L 1-0 SO 11/11/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:37 Home L 4-1 11/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:25 Away L 5-2 11/4/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:25 Home L 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 7:56 Home L 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:15 Away W 2-0 10/26/2023 Senators 0 0 0 5:26 Home W 3-2

Islanders vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

