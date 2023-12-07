In the upcoming tilt versus the Arizona Coyotes, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Scott Laughton to light the lamp for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Scott Laughton score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Laughton stats and insights

In two of 25 games this season, Laughton has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.

Laughton has picked up one assist on the power play.

Laughton averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.4%.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 68 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Laughton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:52 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 19:10 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 1 0 1 19:10 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:25 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:45 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:40 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:51 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:16 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 15:38 Away W 3-1

Flyers vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

