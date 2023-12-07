On Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Scott Mayfield going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Scott Mayfield score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Mayfield stats and insights

Mayfield is yet to score through 17 games this season.

In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Mayfield has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 91 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Mayfield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:00 Home L 5-4 OT 12/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:45 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:44 Away W 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Devils 0 0 0 24:37 Away L 5-4 11/25/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:10 Home L 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Senators 1 0 1 26:19 Away W 5-3 11/22/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:09 Home W 3-2 11/18/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:17 Away W 5-4 SO 11/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:29 Away L 4-3 SO 11/15/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:19 Away L 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Islanders vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+

BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.