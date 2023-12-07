Will Scott Mayfield Score a Goal Against the Blue Jackets on December 7?
On Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, the New York Islanders match up against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Is Scott Mayfield going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Scott Mayfield score a goal against the Blue Jackets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Mayfield stats and insights
- Mayfield is yet to score through 17 games this season.
- In one game against the Blue Jackets this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Mayfield has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blue Jackets defensive stats
- On defense, the Blue Jackets are allowing 91 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.7 hits and 18.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Mayfield recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/5/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|12/2/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:45
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:44
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|24:37
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/25/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|21:10
|Home
|L 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|26:19
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/22/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:09
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/18/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|17:17
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|11/16/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:29
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/15/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|19:19
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders vs. Blue Jackets game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.