On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Philadelphia Flyers go head to head against the Arizona Coyotes. Is Sean Couturier going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Sean Couturier score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Couturier stats and insights

In six of 23 games this season, Couturier has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.

Couturier's shooting percentage is 9.7%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 68 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have two shutouts, and they average 15.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Couturier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 19:43 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 20:53 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 1 0 1 19:35 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:44 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:27 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 23:09 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:05 Away L 3-2 11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:20 Home W 5-2 11/18/2023 Golden Knights 2 1 1 18:55 Home W 4-3 OT 11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:39 Away W 3-1

Flyers vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS

