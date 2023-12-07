The Philadelphia Flyers, including Sean Couturier, take the ice Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Couturier are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Sean Couturier vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Couturier Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Couturier has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 17:54 on the ice per game.

In six of 23 games this year, Couturier has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 14 of 23 games this season, Couturier has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Couturier has an assist in 10 of 23 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 56.1% that Couturier goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Couturier going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Couturier Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have conceded 68 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+12) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

