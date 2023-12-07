Will Sean Walker Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 7?
The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game against the Arizona Coyotes is scheduled for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Sean Walker find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Sean Walker score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Walker stats and insights
- Walker has scored in four of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 68 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Walker recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|23:00
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|21:33
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|18:13
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|23:57
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|21:46
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|24:50
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|20:27
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|19:49
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|22:23
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|24:03
|Away
|W 3-1
Flyers vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
