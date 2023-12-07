The Philadelphia Flyers' upcoming game against the Arizona Coyotes is scheduled for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Sean Walker find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Sean Walker score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Walker stats and insights

  • Walker has scored in four of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Coyotes yet this season.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 7.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 68 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 15.5 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Walker recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 23:00 Home W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:33 Away W 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Devils 1 1 0 18:13 Home L 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 23:57 Home L 4-1
11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 21:46 Away W 1-0 SO
11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 24:50 Home L 3-1
11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:27 Away L 3-2
11/19/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 19:49 Home W 5-2
11/18/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 22:23 Home W 4-3 OT
11/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 24:03 Away W 3-1

Flyers vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

