Will Simon Benoit Score a Goal Against the Senators on December 7?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Simon Benoit a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Simon Benoit score a goal against the Senators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Benoit stats and insights
- Benoit is yet to score through nine games this season.
- In one game against the Senators this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Benoit has zero points on the power play.
Senators defensive stats
- The Senators have conceded 65 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Senators have one shutout, and they average 17.2 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Benoit recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/2/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|15:35
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:57
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|11/25/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:04
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|11:09
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/17/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|10:09
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/10/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/8/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/6/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:41
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
Maple Leafs vs. Senators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
