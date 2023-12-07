The New England Patriots (2-10) take a five-game losing streak into their contest with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 5.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 30 points.

Planning to watch this week's game between the Steelers and the Patriots and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Get all of the live-betting intel you need in the piece below.

Steelers vs. Patriots Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Steelers have been leading after the first quarter in one game, have trailed after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in five games in 2023.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging two points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 5.8 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Patriots have been leading after the first quarter in three games, have trailed after the first quarter in six games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games .

2nd Quarter

The Steelers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games this season, lost the second quarter in eight games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 3.9 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is giving up 6.3 points on average in the second quarter.

The Patriots have won the second quarter four times, lost six times, and been knotted up two times in 12 games this season.

3rd Quarter

The Steelers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games this season, lost the third quarter in six games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

Offensively, Pittsburgh is averaging 4.4 points in the third quarter (12th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 3.9 points on average in the third quarter (14th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Patriots have won the third quarter in three games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in six games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

4th Quarter

In 12 games this season, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, lost five times, and tied two times.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 4.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 4.4 points on average in that quarter.

In the Patriots' 12 games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter two times, lost five times, and been knotted up five times.

Steelers vs. Patriots Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 12 games this season, the Steelers have had the lead after the first half two times (2-0 in those games) and have been losing after the first half 10 times (5-5).

The Patriots have had the lead after the first half five times (2-3 in those games) and have been behind after the first half seven times (0-7) through 12 games this season.

2nd Half

In 12 games this year, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the second half five times, lost six times, and tied one time.

Pittsburgh's offense is averaging 8.8 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is giving up 8.3 points on average in the second half.

Through 12 games this season, the Patriots have outscored their opponent in the second half three times, been outscored seven times, and been knotted up two times.

