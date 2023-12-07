When the Buffalo Sabres face off against the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Tage Thompson find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Tage Thompson score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Thompson stats and insights

Thompson has scored in five of 17 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Bruins this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.

He has a 10.7% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 59 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.7 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Thompson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 18:41 Home L 5-3 11/14/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 5:38 Home L 5-2 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:50 Away L 4-0 11/10/2023 Wild 1 0 1 21:16 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 20:02 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 21:57 Away W 6-4 11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:09 Home L 5-1 11/1/2023 Flyers 3 1 2 17:59 Away W 5-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:05 Home W 4-0 10/27/2023 Devils 1 1 0 22:18 Away L 5-4

Sabres vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

