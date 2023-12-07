The Buffalo Sabres, with Tage Thompson, are in action Thursday against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Thompson's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Tage Thompson vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Thompson Season Stats Insights

Thompson has averaged 18:36 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -7).

Thompson has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 17 games played, including multiple goals once.

Thompson has a point in nine of 17 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In six of 17 games this year, Thompson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Thompson hits the over on his points prop total is 62.5%, based on the odds.

Thompson has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Thompson Stats vs. the Bruins

On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 59 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks second.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +21.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 17 Games 5 13 Points 2 6 Goals 2 7 Assists 0

