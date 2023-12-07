Should you wager on Timo Meier to score a goal when the New Jersey Devils and the Seattle Kraken meet up on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Timo Meier score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Meier stats and insights

In five of 16 games this season, Meier has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.

Meier has picked up three goals and three assists on the power play.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 10.2% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 89 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Meier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:50 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:30 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Jets 1 1 0 19:22 Away L 6-3 11/10/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 18:36 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:29 Away L 6-3 11/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:18 Away W 4-2 11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:06 Away L 4-1 11/2/2023 Wild 1 1 0 20:28 Away W 5-3 10/29/2023 Wild 1 0 1 16:37 Home W 4-3 10/27/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:12 Home W 5-4

Devils vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

